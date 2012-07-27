Pete Lacey
A slightly different design aesthetic for the Podio iPad app required a refresh of our filetype icons to fit in with the sleeker, more minimal, design.

Top row are files linked from Google Docs. There is a whole bunch of files not included here, and they are getting particularly tricky to represent in this way, and for the version at a much smaller size. The battle continues.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
