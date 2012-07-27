Merrick Brewer

Robo Teacher Update

Merrick Brewer
Merrick Brewer
  • Save
Robo Teacher Update illustration infographic teaching texture school robot cisco
Download color palette

More work done on the logo and the general scene. Just got to work some more on the stats and then its about done!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Merrick Brewer
Merrick Brewer

More by Merrick Brewer

View profile
    • Like