Becky Martin

Gbc Pixel

Becky Martin
Becky Martin
  • Save
Gbc Pixel logo church grace pixel squares warm
Download color palette

Logo concept for an existing church in a large, diverse city.

Key Words: vibrant, diverse, eclectic, drawing in, sending out, friendly, relational, group, open, expanding

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Becky Martin
Becky Martin

More by Becky Martin

View profile
    • Like