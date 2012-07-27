Tony O'Donohoe

SkillPages Hover Card skillpages orange card social hover card minimal badge circles crisp clean view profile
#9 in a series of teasers of the new website design for SkillPages.com. Hover Card which appears when a user hovers over another members name. Created with the SkillPages design team.

