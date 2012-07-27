Nick Lacke

Nick Lacke Design: Initial Logo Concept

Nick Lacke
Nick Lacke
Hire Me
  • Save
Nick Lacke Design: Initial Logo Concept logo identity brand branding square game gaming tetris clean web shape puzzle
Download color palette

Sans circle. Too spartan? Is calling something too spartan a design oxymoron? Probably.

B83f755df2e613f3d028c5093bc126aa
Rebound of
Nick Lacke Design: Initial Logo Concept
By Nick Lacke
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Nick Lacke
Nick Lacke
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nick Lacke

View profile
    • Like