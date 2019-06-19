Download link: https://creativemarket.com/crafted-mockups/3865844-eLiquid-Bottle-Mockup-v.-75ml-C-Plus?u=crafted-mockups

Volume 75ml-C Plus || Premium quality mockup for set of three 75ml vape e-juice bottle and box, which is carefully created after Chubby Gorilla® v3 Unicorn bottle. This mockup offers a wide range of customization such as the lid, bottle and liquid colors as well as glossy and semi-glossy reflections.