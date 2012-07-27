Pete Lacey
Podio iPad Login

Sweet 'n simple login screen for Podio iPad.

I shall never stop posting photos of iPads at angles.

Rebound of
Podio for iPad
By Pete Lacey
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
