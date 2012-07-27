Dribbble inviter

Pierre Borodin

Pierre Borodin
Pierre Borodin
Big thanks to @Michal Acler = Agilek for send me an invitation.
He pass me the dribbble ball, now I am player.
For debut I made fake iOS app. It's my firts iOS work.

White box inspiration: @Julien Renvoye

Full size: http://cl.ly/image/2h2W0D401p2Q/o

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Pierre Borodin
Pierre Borodin
Art-Director & Interaction Designer based in Prague
