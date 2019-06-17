Ishtiaq Khan Parag
unflip

Music Player

Ishtiaq Khan Parag
unflip
Ishtiaq Khan Parag for unflip
Hire Us
  • Save
Music Player app dashboard gradient music player playlist design radio songs spotify web slider clean light play podcast album desktop sidebar simple
Music Player app dashboard gradient music player playlist design radio songs spotify web slider clean light play podcast album desktop sidebar simple
Download color palette
  1. parag_uinugget_music_dashboard_mockup_2_3x.png
  2. parag_uinugget_music_dashboard_2.png

Music Player

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

Parag uinugget music dashboard mockup 3x 4x
Rebound of
Music Player
By Ishtiaq Khan Parag
unflip
unflip
Digital product design agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding.
Hire Us

More by unflip

View profile
    • Like