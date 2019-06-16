Greymatterr

Ariza. Fashion.Next

Ariza. Fashion.Next modern logo minimalist logo minimalist design logo graphicdesign luxury brand luxury logo fashion logo logo design concept logo mark logo design logodesign logotype logo
Logo made for Ariza, a leather accessories brand. I got the idea of the mnemonic from a belt buckle which I later combined with alphabet 'A' to form the mnemonic of Ariza.

