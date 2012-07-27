Lauren Herda

Pacifica
Flag of the fictional nation of Pacifica, from the Crimson Skies universe. Created as part of my Crimson Skies Remixed project. I almost considered taking liberties w/ the CS universe and calling this Cascadia instead. Probably could... I'm definitely going to be calling Utah "Deseret." Anyway, the flag's symbols better fit those of its constituent states.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
