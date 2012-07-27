Lauren Herda

Maritime Provinces

Flag of the fictional nation of the Maritime Provinces, from Crimson Skies. Based on the flag of New Brunswick, which is the closest existing flag to the one depicted in FASA's original game materials. Part of my Crimson Skies Remixed project.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
