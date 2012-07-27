Lauren Herda

The Free Colorado State

The Free Colorado State flag crimson skies free colorado colorado horse nunquam comedi
The flag of the Free Colorado State, a fictional nation from the Crimson Skies universe. Part of my Crimson Skies Remixed project. Corrected the Latin phrase in the FASA original flag (it's likely "nunquam," not "nunguam"). As far as I can tell, it means "Never to be squandered."

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
