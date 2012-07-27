Ivaylo Nedkov

Sock The Fuck Up

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Sock The Fuck Up ivaylo nedkov typography socks poster print
Download color palette

Another poster from the serie.

Check the whole project here
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Game-of-socks/4605011

1a7d06f301636024e31e720c6e3b1ddf
Rebound of
Game Of Socks
By Ivaylo Nedkov
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like