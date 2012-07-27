MUTI

Muv-U

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
Muv-U typography african hand drawn
Download color palette

The posters we did for Muv-U in South Africa have been printed and we were stoked to get our hands on one! The illustration traces the history of Kwaito, a unique local music genre.

Get a proper look at them here:
http://www.studiomuti.co.za/16566/666624/work/muv-u

9ff3df4f8b1e4a55ebddf553eadd8844
Rebound of
Hat
By MUTI
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like