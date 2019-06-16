yuyuer

Tab 1 話題 Topic(forum)

yuyuer
yuyuer
Tab 1 話題 Topic(forum) zuvio design match gui social chat students message customized taiwan class forum friends dating university campus app design ui zuvio topic
Tab1 話題

論壇功能讓學生們可以在下課之餘也能有個地方看看大家正在討論什麼話題、認識不同學校的朋友、校園內有什麼正在舉行的社團活動...

Tab1 Topic(forum)

Students can discuss about school’s news, club activities, social issues, make a an other school friends or anything you want to share.

