BH Mini Slider

Mini slider I just put together to showcase the skis at the bottom of the homepage. It was a redesign from the previous year. The mini slider had the skis but they were cut off at the bottom by a ribbon with the ski category listed on it. This redesign is meant to be more subtle and highlight the skis themselves.

Here's a link to the live version http://bit.ly/onXMIe. (Don't pay attention to the banner slider at the top... I only designed one of those images!)