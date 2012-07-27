BH Mini Slider

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mini slider I just put together to showcase the skis at the bottom of the homepage. It was a redesign from the previous year. The mini slider had the skis but they were cut off at the bottom by a ribbon with the ski category listed on it. This redesign is meant to be more subtle and highlight the skis themselves.
Here's a link to the live version http://bit.ly/onXMIe. (Don't pay attention to the banner slider at the top... I only designed one of those images!)