Got a lot of response on my blog post about retiring at 25 today. I was thinking about making a timeline of my life so far. Data and graphs are fun.

Anyway, just playing around with some textures and colors. I double I'll finish this any time soon. Check out Retiring at 25 if you're curious.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
