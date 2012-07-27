Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

Corn Acres

Corn Acres illustration pig corn farm cow kids tractor
If you happen to be at the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls, SD in the coming weeks... Keep your eyes peeled for this little ditty.

Was a fun project... had to mimic the style of the client's earlier materials.

Posted on Jul 27, 2012
