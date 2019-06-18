Clément Casanas

BeastCoast Concept #2 🧿- Menu opening

I continue experimenting and sharing pieces of my BeastCoast website's fan concept. Here the menu opening and the pages transition!

Credits :
Eye Visual and Logo - © Beast Coast Media
Photography - GQ

