Tea App Icon

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the app icon / logo for my current project "Steeped" which is an app for tea enthusiasts to save, rate and explore their favourite tea.
I would be glad to receive feedback as I'm rather new to branding and logo design.
Show some ❤️ with ‘L’