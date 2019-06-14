Evgeniy Yarovoy

Eat and win 🍿

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Hire Me
  • Save
Eat and win 🍿 minimal android website illustration icon concept typography brand app behance studio agency webdesign portfolio logo design branding web ui ux
Eat and win 🍿 minimal android website illustration icon concept typography brand app behance studio agency webdesign portfolio logo design branding web ui ux
Download color palette
  1. untitled-2artboard-3-copy-4.png
  2. untitled-2artboard-3-copy-4.png

Hello, Dribbble!

The @YAROVOY STUDIO will develop a naming for your company, a conceptual logo, and corporate identity.

Checkpot is an application with the help of which any institution can draw its products. The festive atmosphere, places of draws and the winner's balls are the main semantic images of the applications.

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Evgeniy Yarovoy

View profile
    • Like