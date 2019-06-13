Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karen Diaz

Storyblocks Audio Logo Animation

Karen Diaz
Karen Diaz
  • Save
Storyblocks Audio Logo Animation logotype gif branding principleapp audio animation logo principle
Download color palette

To celebrate the new Stoyblocks Audio search experience, I decided to create a fun headphone animation around the S logo.

More to come soon!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2019
Karen Diaz
Karen Diaz

More by Karen Diaz

View profile
    • Like