Yessie Ortiz

Psalm 23 WIP

Yessie Ortiz
Yessie Ortiz
  • Save
Psalm 23 WIP series cover design bible psalm valley illustrative texture colorful jesus graphicdesign design illustration
Download color palette

Working on a series cover design for study on Psalm 23. "The Lord is my Shepherd I shall not want"

Yessie Ortiz
Yessie Ortiz

More by Yessie Ortiz

View profile
    • Like