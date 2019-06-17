Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roxana Carabas

Individual Project Dashboard Page

Individual Project Dashboard Page ipad ios flat color clean app web ux ui startup product minimal management system design data chat dashboard cards green
This page will be used to see a specific Project, with edit options, calendar date setting, comments, members, description.
Not sure if I should add other details that a Project needs. Add a comment to tell me any other ideas!

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

Elegant UX Design for complex systems
