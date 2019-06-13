Evgeniy Yarovoy

Camera, Motor! 📽

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Hire Me
  • Save
Camera, Motor! 📽 minimal website illustration icon concept typography brand app behance studio agency webdesign portfolio logo design branding web ui ux
Camera, Motor! 📽 minimal website illustration icon concept typography brand app behance studio agency webdesign portfolio logo design branding web ui ux
Download color palette
  1. untitled-2artboard-3-copy-5.png
  2. untitled-2artboard-3-copy-5.png

Hello, Dribbble!

The @YAROVOY STUDIO will develop a naming for your company, a conceptual logo, and corporate identity.

«Camera, Motor!» is a video production studio that is engaged in filming short promotional videos in Yekaterinburg. The sign reflects the two co-founders of the company, who divided the areas of responsibility.

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Evgeniy Yarovoy

View profile
    • Like