Hello, Dribbble!

The @YAROVOY STUDIO will develop a naming for your company, a conceptual logo, and corporate identity.

«Camera, Motor!» is a video production studio that is engaged in filming short promotional videos in Yekaterinburg. The sign reflects the two co-founders of the company, who divided the areas of responsibility.

Follow us for more resources like this:

Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube