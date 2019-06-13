Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
M Mohamed Fariz

Trip Calculator Concept V1

M Mohamed Fariz
M Mohamed Fariz
Trip Calculator Concept V1 webdesign figma minimal google maps concept ux uidesign landing page react native reactjs ui user interface
Trip Calculator Concept V1 . This is Concept using using Google Map API to calculator the Petrol/Diesel between two places. This is Version 1 for this concept. Feel free

Tools : Figma
Project : Trip Calculator

Follow Me On : 
Dribbble | Uplabs | Instagram

M Mohamed Fariz
M Mohamed Fariz

