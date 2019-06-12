Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lotus - 荷(hé)

Lotus - 荷(hé) illustration typography lotus flower flower illustration chinese calligraphy chinese character chinese culture typography illustration vector
荷(hé) Lotus⠀
Let's learn from Lotus flower whose grows in muddy water and rises above the surface to bloom with remarkable beauty. No matter how shitty life get, there will be a beauty coming up from them if we work hard to reach out from dark.

