Asia Dribbble Meetups – Hong Kong, Bali, Seoul

I'm traveling to Indonesia this Summer to speak at the RunningRemote.com conference. I'm making pitstops along the way to host Dribbble Meetups in...
Hong Kong: https://dribbble.com/meetups/2238
Bali: https://dribbble.com/meetups/2248
And Seoul: https://dribbble.com/meetups/2249
I'll be picking up the tab on food, drinks, and will be bringing some Dribbble goodies with me. I'm looking forward to meeting local Dribbblers! :)
~ Zack
(Shot is a Rogie x Zack collab)