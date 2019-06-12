Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zack Onisko
Asia Dribbble Meetups – Hong Kong, Bali, Seoul

Zack Onisko
Dribbble
Zack Onisko for Dribbble
dribbble invites free swag designer meetup dribbble meetup
I'm traveling to Indonesia this Summer to speak at the RunningRemote.com conference. I'm making pitstops along the way to host Dribbble Meetups in...

Hong Kong: https://dribbble.com/meetups/2238
Bali: https://dribbble.com/meetups/2248
And Seoul: https://dribbble.com/meetups/2249

I'll be picking up the tab on food, drinks, and will be bringing some Dribbble goodies with me. I'm looking forward to meeting local Dribbblers! :)

~ Zack

___

(Shot is a Rogie x Zack collab)

Posted on Jun 12, 2019
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.
