Space Tattoo Part 2

Space Tattoo Part 2 web ui ux tattoo system stars space solar sign up rocket planet moon landing page icon set gradient galaxy dots discover develop cosmos
  1. space_tattoo_part2.jpg
  2. 20190129_131851.jpg
  3. 20190129_131935.jpg

Secound part of my Sleeve Tattoo I designed for myself.
Check the attachment for the progress photo.

Space tattoo part1
Rebound of
Space Tattoo Part 1
By Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
