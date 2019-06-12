Dan Lehman

Chrome Avail 01 concept

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Chrome Avail 01 concept type layout technical diagram illustration backpack product
Download color palette

A while back I helped Chrome Industries develop some packaging concepts for their new Avail backpack. I created several technical illustrations of the product (which was still a prototype at the time) along with some typographic explorations.

See more technical illustrations on my site.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2019
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like