Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahsan Rehman

Landing Page for a Blockchain based startup. (Modern Web design)

Ahsan Rehman
Ahsan Rehman
  • Save
Landing Page for a Blockchain based startup. (Modern Web design) branding web ui web ux ui ux design ui ux ui interaction design design
Download color palette

This is a landing page of a blockchain based company. I tried to give it a modern look and I succeeded!
Checkout the complete presentation on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/81489967/Landing-Page-for-a-Blockchain-based-startup?

Have a project for me?
Drop me an email: ahsanthefreelancer@gmail.com

Checkout my portfolio on Behance: https://www.behance.net/ahsanrehma35e9

Work with me through Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/ahsanrehman867

Work with me through Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~01d017f9b0de90328f

Connect on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahsan-rehman-150645133/

Connect on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ahsanm007/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2019
Ahsan Rehman
Ahsan Rehman

More by Ahsan Rehman

View profile
    • Like