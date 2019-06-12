Pete Barr

MINI 60 Website bmw home page homepage car home page car landing page landing page automobile mini automotive car interface web design ui design user interface responsive ux ui website
  1. mini-home.png
  2. mini-events.png
  3. mini-electricity.png
  4. mini-explore.png
  5. mini-home.png

Some concepts for MINI's 60 Years anniversary website (Australia) I designed at AFK a little while back. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it never made it into the wild 😭 Hope you can give it some love tho 💖 Much appreciated! 🍻

Design / Code / Animation 🤟
