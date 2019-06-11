Logo for a charitable foundation ⭐

Trending designs to inspire you
The @YAROVOY STUDIO will develop a naming for your company, a conceptual logo, and corporate identity.
This is a charitable foundation of Ukraine, which accepts any kind of assistance other than financial. The sign reflects: a child's smile, a helping hand and sunlight are the main images with which the foundation associates itself. You're amongst friends now.
The whole project here: Behance
