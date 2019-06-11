Evgeniy Yarovoy

Logo for a charitable foundation ⭐

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo for a charitable foundation ⭐ charity android website illustration icon concept typography brand app behance studio agency webdesign portfolio logo design branding web ui ux
Logo for a charitable foundation ⭐ charity android website illustration icon concept typography brand app behance studio agency webdesign portfolio logo design branding web ui ux
Download color palette
  1. untitled-2artboard-3-copy-3.png
  2. untitled-2artboard-3-copy-3.png

Hello, Dribbble!

The @YAROVOY STUDIO will develop a naming for your company, a conceptual logo, and corporate identity.

This is a charitable foundation of Ukraine, which accepts any kind of assistance other than financial. The sign reflects: a child's smile, a helping hand and sunlight are the main images with which the foundation associates itself. You're amongst friends now.

The whole project here: Behance

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Evgeniy Yarovoy

View profile
    • Like