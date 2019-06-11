Ethan Fender

Tropical Punch

Tropical Punch illustration icon label beer packaging branding bird parrot palm tree coconut fruit tropical
  1. tropical-punch.jpg
  2. tp.jpg

Approved artwork for "Tropical Punch" - a new sour ale from Croma Beer. Actual colors attached.

