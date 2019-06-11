Roxana Carabas

Detailed Cards for Admin Dashboard

Detailed Cards for Admin Dashboard website web vector ux ui sketch minimal ipad ios icon blue graphic design flat design dashboard concept color clean branding app
Here's another version with different color details and a photograph instead of a blueprint X space in the UI project you're administrating.

Dashboard dribbb shot 3 4x
Rebound of
Dashboard Project Detail Cards
By Roxana Carabas
