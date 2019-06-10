Teamcasting - 2. Roles

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Visit the whole Teamcasting showcase on our Behance Case Study.
Selected Best of Behance on 8th of June!
Teamcasting is a tool for forming teams within organizations. It enables choosing the right talent with the specific skillset for
a particular assignment. Odin was established to enable people worldwide to discover and develop their full potential using the tool – ODC (Odin Development Compass).
This shot shows 2nd step in the process, where user selects roles needed for the desired team.
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.co.
---
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!