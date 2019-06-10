Teamcasting - 2. Roles

Visit the whole Teamcasting showcase on our Behance Case Study.

Selected Best of Behance on 8th of June!

Teamcasting is a tool for forming teams within organizations. It enables choosing the right talent with the specific skillset for

a particular assignment. Odin was established to enable people worldwide to discover and develop their full potential using the tool – ODC (Odin Development Compass).

This shot shows 2nd step in the process, where user selects roles needed for the desired team.

