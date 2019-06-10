Dmitry Kiiashko

Dota 2 - Lycan page concept design

Dota 2 - Lycan page concept design dark valve moba wiki stats dota 2 esports statistics character hero minimal web design website concept uiux game ux ui design
I am a big fan of Dota 2, and I spend a lot of time in this game before. Time is ticking but the site is not being updated, so I decided to make my own concept page for the hero.

I hope you appreciate my efforts!

I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram

UI/UX Designer. Available for freelance projects ↴
