Dan Cederholm

And The Sea

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
And The Sea adobecapture procreate ampersand nautical rope advencher vector
Download color palette

Fun little exercise. Drawn in Procreate on the iPad, vectorized with Adobe Capture, tweaked paths in Photoshop. Another "suitable on a New England clam shack's paper placemat" design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2019
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like