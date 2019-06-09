Wisecraft

Element Marketer - Logo Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Element Marketer - Logo Design brand typography lettermark negative space identity designer smart mark branding logomark logowork logoart brand identity logotypes logotypedesign logotype designer branding design marketing agency megaphone trade mark fire flame logo
Element Marketer - Logo Design brand typography lettermark negative space identity designer smart mark branding logomark logowork logoart brand identity logotypes logotypedesign logotype designer branding design marketing agency megaphone trade mark fire flame logo
Element Marketer - Logo Design brand typography lettermark negative space identity designer smart mark branding logomark logowork logoart brand identity logotypes logotypedesign logotype designer branding design marketing agency megaphone trade mark fire flame logo
Download color palette
  1. em-01.jpg
  2. em_business_card.jpg
  3. element_marketer_logo.jpg

Here's a logo i created last year for Element Marketer, a marketing agency based on Lisbon.

After receiving the brief of this business along with it's name, the first thing that came to my mind was the elements (fire, water, earth and air). So it seemed like a good choice to use a megaphone with fire coming out of it to symbolise the massive spread of the word 🔥

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like