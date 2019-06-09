Element Marketer - Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here's a logo i created last year for Element Marketer, a marketing agency based on Lisbon.
After receiving the brief of this business along with it's name, the first thing that came to my mind was the elements (fire, water, earth and air). So it seemed like a good choice to use a megaphone with fire coming out of it to symbolise the massive spread of the word 🔥
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com