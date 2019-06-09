Element Marketer - Logo Design

Here's a logo i created last year for Element Marketer, a marketing agency based on Lisbon.

After receiving the brief of this business along with it's name, the first thing that came to my mind was the elements (fire, water, earth and air). So it seemed like a good choice to use a megaphone with fire coming out of it to symbolise the massive spread of the word 🔥

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

