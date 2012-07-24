Ashley Stark

Watercolor G #2

Ashley Stark
Ashley Stark
  • Save
Watercolor G #2 illustration watercolor stationary hand lettering
Download color palette

Same watercolor wreath, different G in the middle

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Ashley Stark
Ashley Stark
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ashley Stark

View profile
    • Like