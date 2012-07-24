Jay Schaul

Man handled some home page stuff at wantful.com.

Be sure to check out all the new stuff that we just launched. Big congrats to @danielws, @Hunter Bridges, @mikekavouras and the rest of the team on getting this off the ground!

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
