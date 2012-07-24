🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Theme is now for sale: http://goo.gl/p0XKD
here's a quick snap of the footer area - the image will be supplied in 3 variants - green/ meadows + mountains - blue/water + icebergs - oranges/ safari + africa - users will be able to change the entire color scheme via the admin panel and upload their own image if they wish so personalization will be a snap :) (will post new footer images / color schemes as I create them)
Home page - done!
now... just about another 6 pages to do...