Nature5

Nature5 wordpress theme
Theme is now for sale: http://goo.gl/p0XKD

here's a quick snap of the footer area - the image will be supplied in 3 variants - green/ meadows + mountains - blue/water + icebergs - oranges/ safari + africa - users will be able to change the entire color scheme via the admin panel and upload their own image if they wish so personalization will be a snap :) (will post new footer images / color schemes as I create them)

Home page - done!

now... just about another 6 pages to do...

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
