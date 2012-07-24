Paul Chin

Screen Shot 2012 07 24 At 6.03.42 Pm

album art 80s remix
Was working on this, this morning. Album art for my remix to Andrew Huang's 'Walk Into The Light' from his 80s inspired album, 'Love & Desolation'. My remix is significantly less 80s inspired haha

