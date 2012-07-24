Try Us Free

Ashley Kolodziej

Just another little WIP on my slideshow area. I can't wait to get little bits of this color and texture around the rest of the site!

I think kickboxing lady is going to have to go. I love her, but the look's a little too dark for what I need to do here. Maybe another time.

By Ashley Kolodziej
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
