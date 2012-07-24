Paul Cripps

Paul Cripps .Com Re Design 2012 003

Paul Cripps
Paul Cripps
  • Save
Paul Cripps .Com Re Design 2012 003 redesign blog website personal folio portfolio
Download color palette

90% CSS working version, the ribbon is an image but I'm working on a CSS only version of that too!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Paul Cripps
Paul Cripps

More by Paul Cripps

View profile
    • Like