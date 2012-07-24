A Scott

Window Pencil

A Scott
A Scott
  • Save
Window Pencil development illustration digital
Download color palette

The window scene was too small to do well in the illustration so I do the same procedure of development but separately. Later I digitally colour both of them, the window scene, and the boy in the bath, and then join them together to make one illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
A Scott
A Scott

More by A Scott

View profile
    • Like