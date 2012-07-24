Fabián Landa

SICS

Fabián Landa
Fabián Landa
  • Save
SICS logo tree brown nature icon symbol brand social program birds cool plant idea like form earth
Download color palette

Logo designed for a social program.
planting ideas, reaping solutions.

Root: ideas
Trunk: values
Fruits: social welfare - development - progress

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Fabián Landa
Fabián Landa

More by Fabián Landa

View profile
    • Like