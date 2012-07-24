Clear Contrast

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I absolutely love Clear - I use it every single day. I've tried all the themes (including the gift theme, which I just found out about today), but my favorite is Heat Map for sure. I like the menu's blue colors, but the warm colors in the list really look awesome. So, I figured the juxtaposition of the two color palettes would contrast nicely and really bring the check forward.
Realmac - you guys are fantastic. Keep up the insanely great work!