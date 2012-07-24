Chris Allen

Clear Contrast

Chris Allen
Chris Allen
  • Save
Clear Contrast clear iphone app icon rebound
Download color palette

I absolutely love Clear - I use it every single day. I've tried all the themes (including the gift theme, which I just found out about today), but my favorite is Heat Map for sure. I like the menu's blue colors, but the warm colors in the list really look awesome. So, I figured the juxtaposition of the two color palettes would contrast nicely and really bring the check forward.

Realmac - you guys are fantastic. Keep up the insanely great work!

B95874b87a4a65dd050c11ea7f0f7438
Rebound of
Clear icon for iPhone
By Realmac Software
View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Chris Allen
Chris Allen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Chris Allen

View profile
    • Like