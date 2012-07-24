Carlos Gavina

Musify Player

Carlos Gavina
Carlos Gavina
  • Save
Musify Player musify music player app web webapp
Download color palette

Experimenting the player at the bottom of the window, the top was getting a bit crowded and I'm happy with the result so far.

This is a screenshot of the working web app :)

Don't forget to register your e-mail at musify.me to be notified when the app is launched ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Carlos Gavina
Carlos Gavina
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Carlos Gavina

View profile
    • Like